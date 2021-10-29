Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

