Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its 200 day moving average is $298.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

