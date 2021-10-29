Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,706 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $506,216,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $250.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.