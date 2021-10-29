Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.