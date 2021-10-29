Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ProAssurance worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 309,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $22.85 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

