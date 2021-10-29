FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, an increase of 8,905.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

