FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, an increase of 8,905.3% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
