Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett Sells 10,740 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.99 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

