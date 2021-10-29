Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.00 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and approximately $678.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 117,959,406 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

