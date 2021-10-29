Financial Survey: ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADTRAN and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 1 4 0 2.80 Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

ADTRAN currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.13%. Plantronics has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADTRAN and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $506.51 million 1.75 $2.38 million $0.16 113.81 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.58 -$57.33 million $3.17 7.50

ADTRAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ADTRAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN 3.29% 6.02% 4.19% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

Summary

ADTRAN beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

