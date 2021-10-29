Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.22. 4,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 79,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,471,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

