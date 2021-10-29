FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,047,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 37,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

