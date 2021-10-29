FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

