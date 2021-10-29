FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.