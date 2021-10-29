FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. 327,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,928,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

