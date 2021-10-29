FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $166,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,026. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.