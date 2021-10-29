FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,315. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

