First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 EPS.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $820.38. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,955. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $434.39 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $858.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
