First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 EPS.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $820.38. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,955. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $434.39 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $858.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

