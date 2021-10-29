First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 52.3% in October

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

