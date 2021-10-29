First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

