First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Shares of INBK opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

