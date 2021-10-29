First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,229. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

