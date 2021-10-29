First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

