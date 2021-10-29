First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 10,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

