First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Eversource Energy worth $89,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

