First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.42% of NewMarket worth $85,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $321.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.82. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

