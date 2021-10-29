First Trust Advisors LP Buys 45,830 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $96,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,138,000 after buying an additional 437,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

