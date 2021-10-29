First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $100,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 91.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 920.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $813.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.15. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $359.01 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

