First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2,156.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $90,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

