First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.56

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 177238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 945,768 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 454,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,294,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,196,000 after acquiring an additional 285,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 252,911 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.