First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RNMC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.