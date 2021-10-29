First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RNMC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
