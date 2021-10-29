First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

