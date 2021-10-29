FirstEnergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,010 call options.

FE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 5,720,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

