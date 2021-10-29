Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,131,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

