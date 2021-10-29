FLO (FLO) Market Cap Reaches $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

