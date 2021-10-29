Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $13.64

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and $463.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 308,132,424 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

