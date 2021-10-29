Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLS traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 1,998,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,265. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

