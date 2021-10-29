Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.