Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,744 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,701,755 shares of company stock valued at $272,913,503.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

