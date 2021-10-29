Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

