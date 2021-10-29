FORA Capital LLC Acquires 5,686 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. 7,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,779. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

