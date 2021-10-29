FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,770. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

