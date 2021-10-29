FORA Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 289.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 119,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.15. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.91. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

