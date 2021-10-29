FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 40,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

