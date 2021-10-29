FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 175.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.