FORA Capital LLC Sells 33,034 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 29,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

