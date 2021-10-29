Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $93,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,645,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 504,429 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9,052.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,072,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 2,049,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,430,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

