Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 3929793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.