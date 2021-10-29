Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 3929793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.
In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.
