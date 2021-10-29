Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of F traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,405,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.