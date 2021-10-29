Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fortinet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

