Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Forward Air stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

