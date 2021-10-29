Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.
FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Forward Air stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
